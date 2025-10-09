"If they want to cause us blackouts, we will do the same" - Zelenskyy on strikes in Belgorod and Kursk regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will launch retaliatory strikes on Russian infrastructure in response to attacks on Ukraine's energy and other critical networks. According to him, there is no change in position – this is a reaction to constant strikes coming from the Belgorod direction. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian president explains recent strikes on Russian infrastructure as a preemptive and responsible reaction to systemic attacks that carry the risk of blackouts and significant human losses in Ukraine. The president emphasized that the source of many strikes on the Kharkiv region and energy facilities is precisely the Belgorod direction, from where missiles, aircraft, and guided aerial bombs (KABs) are launched.

Zelenskyy directly stated: if the enemy creates conditions for blackouts in Ukraine, the response will be symmetrical against the enemy's infrastructure, but targeted and aimed at military-operational facilities, not civilians.

We have not changed our position. One of the most intensive directions from which Ukraine is being hit is the Belgorod direction... We told them that they should understand that if they want to cause blackouts for us, we will do the same. There are no secrets here. The enemy must feel the price of this war. But we do not kill civilians... Our troops only launch pinpoint strikes exactly where the task is set – emphasized the president.

