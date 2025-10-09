$41.400.09
Exclusive
09:10 AM
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
"If they want to cause us blackouts, we will do the same" - Zelenskyy on strikes in Belgorod and Kursk regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will strike Russian infrastructure in response to attacks on its energy system. This is a reaction to constant strikes from the Belgorod direction, which carry the risk of blackouts.

"If they want to cause us blackouts, we will do the same" - Zelenskyy on strikes in Belgorod and Kursk regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will launch retaliatory strikes on Russian infrastructure in response to attacks on Ukraine's energy and other critical networks. According to him, there is no change in position – this is a reaction to constant strikes coming from the Belgorod direction. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian president explains recent strikes on Russian infrastructure as a preemptive and responsible reaction to systemic attacks that carry the risk of blackouts and significant human losses in Ukraine. The president emphasized that the source of many strikes on the Kharkiv region and energy facilities is precisely the Belgorod direction, from where missiles, aircraft, and guided aerial bombs (KABs) are launched.

Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations09.10.25, 11:06 • 7356 views

Zelenskyy directly stated: if the enemy creates conditions for blackouts in Ukraine, the response will be symmetrical against the enemy's infrastructure, but targeted and aimed at military-operational facilities, not civilians.

We have not changed our position. One of the most intensive directions from which Ukraine is being hit is the Belgorod direction... We told them that they should understand that if they want to cause blackouts for us, we will do the same. There are no secrets here. The enemy must feel the price of this war. But we do not kill civilians... Our troops only launch pinpoint strikes exactly where the task is set 

– emphasized the president.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has plan "A" and plan "B" in case of attacks on energy infrastructure09.10.25, 10:58 • 1114 views

Stepan Haftko

