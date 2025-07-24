Switzerland acquires five IRIS-T air defense systems to protect against aerial threats

Switzerland is purchasing five IRIS-T air defense systems as part of the "Sky Shield" initiative. They will protect the population from medium-range air threats, reports UNN with reference to the Swiss government.

The contract for Switzerland was signed between the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Maintenance of the German Armed Forces on one side and the manufacturer Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG on the other. This happened after the Federal Office for Defense Procurement ArmaSuisse granted permission for it.

The prerequisite for the joint procurement of systems within the Initiative was participation in the program agreement, approved by the Federal Council on June 20, 2025, and signed by the national armaments director Urs Locher. This program agreement authorizes the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Maintenance of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw) to sign a procurement contract with Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG for Switzerland.

With five IRIS-T SLM systems, the Swiss armed forces enhance their resilience to modern air threats. The system complements the procurement of F-35A combat aircraft and the Patriot ground-based air defense system for greater range.

It is designed to repel air threats at various ranges and flight altitudes, including combat aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. The system will also operate both in separate and joint air defense zones with combat aircraft.

