Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal

During a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them. According to him, this weaponry is urgently needed, UNN reports.

We still need an additional 10 Patriot systems and missiles for Patriot, Sampte, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Hawk systems. This is urgent, as Russia is planning further attacks on our energy system and infrastructure. - Shmyhal emphasized.

Recall

At the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, UK Defense Minister John Healey announced that the United Kingdom will finance and produce thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine. The United Kingdom will also handle their delivery.

Over the next 12 months, the UK will finance thousands of long-range strike drones, which we will manufacture in the UK and deliver to Ukraine. - said Healey, opening the Ramstein format meeting on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, along with his British and German counterparts - John Healey and Boris Pistorius - coordinated the agenda for the Ramstein format meeting.

"Together with UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we coordinated the agenda for the Ramstein format meeting," Shmyhal wrote.