Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them to protect its energy infrastructure.

Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal

During a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them. According to him, this weaponry is urgently needed, UNN reports.

We still need an additional 10 Patriot systems and missiles for Patriot, Sampte, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Hawk systems. This is urgent, as Russia is planning further attacks on our energy system and infrastructure.

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Recall

At the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, UK Defense Minister John Healey announced that the United Kingdom will finance and produce thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine. The United Kingdom will also handle their delivery.

Over the next 12 months, the UK will finance thousands of long-range strike drones, which we will manufacture in the UK and deliver to Ukraine.

- said Healey, opening the Ramstein format meeting on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, along with his British and German counterparts - John Healey and Boris Pistorius - coordinated the agenda for the Ramstein format meeting.

"Together with UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we coordinated the agenda for the Ramstein format meeting," Shmyhal wrote.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
John Healey
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Boris Pistorius
NASAMS
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal