Massive shelling by Russia and increased investment in Ukrainian drone production: Zelenskyy met with Merz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. The discussion focused on massive shelling by the Russian Federation, increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production, and the situation on the battlefield, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany for its European leadership in military support for Ukraine and specifically noted Germany's contribution to strengthening Ukrainian air defense – the supply of Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Friedrich Merz for participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC 2025 and for the important signals of support for our country that were voiced in his speech.

Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted

The German Chancellor noted that successful European integration of Ukraine will also contribute to reconstruction, and assured of full support from Germany on this path. In addition, he called on Slovakia to stop blocking the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

The Head of State informed about the massive shelling by the Russian Federation and Russia's tactic of intimidating people.

The leaders discussed expanding defense cooperation. The President spoke about the use of interceptor drones, with the help of which dozens of "Shaheds" are already being shot down during one Russian attack, and called for increased investment in their production.

The German Chancellor condemned the massive Russian strikes that Russia inflicts on civilians almost every night.

Separately, the situation on the battlefield was discussed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian occupiers currently have no advance on the front and are paying a high price for their offensive attempts.

The President thanked Germany for its readiness to help with the purchase of effective American weapons that save lives.

Zelenskyy and Merz also discussed the importance of strengthening transatlantic unity, coordinated the next steps in diplomacy, and agreed to be in constant contact.

