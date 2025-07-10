Germany ready to buy Patriots from US for Ukraine - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany is ready to buy Patriot air defense systems from the US and provide them to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"We are also ready to acquire additional Patriot systems from the US to make them available to Ukraine," Merz said today at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

It's very expensive: Trump will consider transferring the Patriot system to Ukraine

Merz said that last week he asked US President Donald Trump to deliver Patriot, adding: "The Americans themselves need some of them, but they also have many. It has not yet been definitively decided whether the delivery will be made."

White House considers providing Ukraine with another Patriot system - WSJ

Additionally

US-made Patriot air defense systems are a core part of the air defense of the US and a number of other NATO allies.

The publication reminds that in December, the US agreed to send a Patriot system to Ukraine, but experts said that it would take months to train soldiers, and about 90 servicemen would be needed to operate it.