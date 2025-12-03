Germany deploys Israeli Arrow air defense system to protect Europe from Russian ballistic missiles

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 10262 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 17110 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 22214 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 18451 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 22882 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 22266 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24264 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29539 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37340 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30878 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 31409 views
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bombDecember 3, 11:54 AM • 8872 views
NATO Secretary General revealed two things to pressure Russians if peace talks drag on or are fruitlessDecember 3, 12:00 PM • 5762 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 20296 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 20369 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 22217 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 31461 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 48893 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 51476 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 60464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
India
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58833 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61288 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 115929 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 89507 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 105206 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series
FIFA (video game series)

Germany deploys Israeli Arrow air defense system to protect Europe from Russian ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Germany has become the first European country to deploy the advanced Arrow air defense system. It is designed to intercept medium-range ballistic missiles, such as Russia's "Oreshnik," and will be deployed in three locations by 2030.

Germany deploys Israeli Arrow air defense system to protect Europe from Russian ballistic missiles
Photo: Reuters

Germany has become the first European country to deploy the advanced Arrow air defense system, designed to intercept medium-range ballistic missiles such as Russia's "Oreshnik." This move is a response to the growing threat from Moscow, as believed in Berlin, writes UNN.

Details

The Arrow system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency, complements existing shorter-range air defense systems such as Patriot and IRIS-T. It operates at an altitude of over 100 kilometers (outside the atmosphere) and has a range of 2400 kilometers.

Germany to buy US weapons for Kyiv for $200 million - Foreign Minister Wadephul03.12.25, 10:33 • 3120 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the strategic value of the system.

"With this strategic capability, which is unique among our European partners, we are cementing our key role in the heart of Europe. In doing so, we are protecting not only ourselves but also our partners. We are thereby strengthening the European pillar of NATO and achieving NATO's goal."

- Pistorius stated.

Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, highlighted the symbolism of this deployment: "Who would have imagined that just 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the Jewish state, through the technologies it developed, would help protect not only Germany but all of Europe."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Germany acquired the Arrow system in 2023 for 3.6 billion euros, viewing Russian medium-range missiles as the primary threat. The system will be deployed in three locations (in the north, south, and center of the country) and is expected to be operational by 2030.

Germany creates new police unit to combat drones03.12.25, 03:21 • 5158 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Israel
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Berlin