Germany deploys Israeli Arrow air defense system to protect Europe from Russian ballistic missiles

Germany has become the first European country to deploy the advanced Arrow air defense system, designed to intercept medium-range ballistic missiles such as Russia's "Oreshnik." This move is a response to the growing threat from Moscow, as believed in Berlin, writes UNN.

The Arrow system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency, complements existing shorter-range air defense systems such as Patriot and IRIS-T. It operates at an altitude of over 100 kilometers (outside the atmosphere) and has a range of 2400 kilometers.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the strategic value of the system.

"With this strategic capability, which is unique among our European partners, we are cementing our key role in the heart of Europe. In doing so, we are protecting not only ourselves but also our partners. We are thereby strengthening the European pillar of NATO and achieving NATO's goal." - Pistorius stated.

Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, highlighted the symbolism of this deployment: "Who would have imagined that just 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the Jewish state, through the technologies it developed, would help protect not only Germany but all of Europe."

Germany acquired the Arrow system in 2023 for 3.6 billion euros, viewing Russian medium-range missiles as the primary threat. The system will be deployed in three locations (in the north, south, and center of the country) and is expected to be operational by 2030.

