Germany to buy US weapons for Kyiv for $200 million - Foreign Minister Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced that Berlin will purchase $200 million worth of American weapons for Kyiv under the "Priority Needs List for Ukraine" (PURL) program. This is reported by UNN with reference to Welt.

Details

Also, according to Wadephul, Germany will allocate another 25 million for winter equipment and medical supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from NATO.

It is additionally noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius already spoke about 150 million of this amount in November.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance has reached 4 billion euros in American weapons supplies to Ukraine since August, at a rate of 1 billion euros per month. He expressed optimism about closing December within the PURL initiative, which allows countries to finance weapons supplies based on Ukraine's requests.