Germany creates new police unit to combat drones

On Tuesday, December 2, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the creation of a new police unit that will specialize in countering drones. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

The German Interior Minister announced that the new unit will be part of the national special unit of the German Federal Police and will be responsible for detecting and neutralizing drones.

According to him, the unit will consist of up to 130 officers, who will be deployed throughout the country and quickly dispatched to areas where drone incidents occur.

This is an important signal that we are countering hybrid threats. We are creating a clear mission to detect, intercept and, yes, also shoot down drones if necessary. - Dobrindt emphasized.

He added that Germany has allocated more than 100 million euros for 2025-2026 to purchase sensors and jammers to counter drones.

In October, a record number of drone sightings were recorded over German military facilities, especially over the naval component. German police are investigating the possible involvement of Russian intelligence in these incidents.

