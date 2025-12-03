$42.340.08
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
10:18 PM • 4872 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 20394 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 56688 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 42376 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 34423 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 31978 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58005 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54566 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60918 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
Germany creates new police unit to combat drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Germany is forming a new police unit of 130 officers to detect and neutralize drones. Over 100 million euros have been allocated for this purpose for 2025-2026.

Germany creates new police unit to combat drones

On Tuesday, December 2, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the creation of a new police unit that will specialize in countering drones. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The German Interior Minister announced that the new unit will be part of the national special unit of the German Federal Police and will be responsible for detecting and neutralizing drones.

According to him, the unit will consist of up to 130 officers, who will be deployed throughout the country and quickly dispatched to areas where drone incidents occur.

This is an important signal that we are countering hybrid threats. We are creating a clear mission to detect, intercept and, yes, also shoot down drones if necessary.

- Dobrindt emphasized.

He added that Germany has allocated more than 100 million euros for 2025-2026 to purchase sensors and jammers to counter drones.

Recall

In October, a record number of drone sightings were recorded over German military facilities, especially over the naval component. German police are investigating the possible involvement of Russian intelligence in these incidents.

