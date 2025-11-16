Germany invests €100 million in drone defense technologies

Against the backdrop of growing threats, Germany is implementing an official drone defense plan, for which the Federal Government is investing 100 million euros in modern defense systems, including interceptor drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

In Germany, Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt plans to combat illegal drones over German territory using new technologies.

To strengthen its defense capabilities, the federal government is investing 100 million euros at the local level in modern drone defense.

The drone and the growing cyberattack provide another new hybrid. If my detector responds, my security system is digitally protected. Threats on the network and "Oxygen protection in the air from drones" - Dobrindt explained to the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag".

The package includes radar detection systems, jamming systems, and interceptor drones for early detection of dangerous aircraft and their safe neutralization.

Germany plans to spend 19 billion euros on clothing and equipment for soldiers and 7.5 billion euros on armored vehicles by 2034-2037. This will allow equipping the army to reach a strength of 460,000 soldiers.

Three UAVs were again detected over the Belgian NATO military base Kleine-Brogel. Attempts to jam or shoot down the drones were unsuccessful, and the police lost the signal after 20 kilometers of pursuit.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, in an interview with Belgian media, noted that another drone incident "is very disturbing, causing concern."

