Germany prepares for massive rearmament: €377 billion plan to make Bundeswehr Europe's most powerful army – Politico

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12777 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15028 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21599 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33773 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37587 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35648 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33767 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27702 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59188 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55212 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideoOctober 27, 04:17 AM • 55972 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 29131 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 32779 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25194 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13337 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 3744 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12777 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87701 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108808 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125436 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 8088 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13793 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25632 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 52674 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 74748 views
Germany prepares for massive rearmament: €377 billion plan to make Bundeswehr Europe's most powerful army – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

The German government is planning an unprecedented upgrade of its military capabilities. A €377 billion procurement plan is intended to make the Bundeswehr the most powerful army in Europe.

Germany prepares for massive rearmament: €377 billion plan to make Bundeswehr Europe's most powerful army – Politico

New German government documents, seen by Politico, show that Berlin is preparing an unprecedented upgrade of its military capabilities. A procurement plan worth over 377 billion euros is intended to transform the Bundeswehr into the main driving force of European defense and strengthen the position of the national defense industry. This is stated in the Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

Back in May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his intention to create "the strongest conventional army in Europe." Now, five months later, the Chancellor is ready to provide these words with a real technical basis – through a large-scale procurement program designed for decades to come.

German police wounded a Bundeswehr soldier with live ammunition during exercises23.10.25, 09:53 • 3583 views

According to the 39-page plan, the Bundeswehr plans to acquire the latest weapon systems in the ground, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. The document will form the basis of the 2026 defense budget, but many items will be long-term in nature with no clearly defined implementation deadlines.

377 billion euros for a new type of army

In the next budget cycle, more than 320 new projects are planned to be launched, of which 178 already have identified contractors. The lion's share of the funds – approximately 182 billion euros – is directed to German manufacturers, which emphasizes Berlin's desire to rely on its own defense-industrial complex.

Germany plans to order 15 F-35 fighter jets from the US for 2.5 billion euros21.10.25, 07:18 • 4006 views

The undisputed leader of future contracts is Rheinmetall. The company is involved in 53 projects worth over 88 billion euros, including the Puma and Boxer combat vehicle programs, as well as the Skyranger 30 air defense systems.

Betting on drones and space

Special attention is paid to unmanned systems – from armed Israeli Heron TP to tactical LUNA NG and uMAWS marine drones. Their acquisition is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports mandatory year of military service in the German army06.10.25, 11:37 • 3149 views

But a real breakthrough is expected in space: more than 14 billion euros are planned to be invested in satellite programs, including the creation of a new low-orbit communication group worth 9.5 billion euros. This is part of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' strategy for the development of "space security" worth 35 billion euros.

Germany is betting on long-term and systemic rearmament, striving not only to modernize the Bundeswehr but also to restore its own role as a leader in European security. If the plan is implemented, the German military could become the most developed and powerful in Europe. 

The German government approved a bill on voluntary military service27.08.25, 20:16 • 3819 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
State budget
Mobilization
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Germany