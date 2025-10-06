Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports mandatory year of military service in the German army

At the same time, the head of the German government expects a return to compulsory service only in the long term. This is reported by UNN with reference to Welt and Bild.

Debates about the format of military service in Germany continue to cause discussion within the coalition. While representatives of German agencies and parties exchange mutual accusations, a return to general compulsory conscription in the long term has already been clearly supported by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Regarding the immediate prospects, the Chancellor expressed his principled support for the volunteer model proposed by Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, and explained the details.

I am in favor of us doing what we agreed upon in the coalition agreement, namely: for now, on a voluntary basis. But I assume that voluntariness will not remain the only form - emphasized the government leader in the ARD program «Caren Miosga».

The discussion of the new Military Service Law in the German Bundestag has been postponed. If nothing interferes, it will happen within the next week.

Meanwhile, a dispute continues in Germany over the new military service law. Pistorius criticized the CDU/CSU for postponing the discussion, and CSU leader Markus Söder generally criticized Defense Minister Boris Pistorius's draft law on military service.