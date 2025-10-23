German police wounded a Bundeswehr soldier with live ammunition during exercises
Kyiv • UNN
In the Bavarian city of Erding, police wounded a Bundeswehr soldier with live ammunition during exercises. Soldiers in balaclavas with weapons opened fire with blank cartridges at police officers who arrived at the call of local residents.
In Germany, police wounded a Bundeswehr soldier during exercises: law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and did not know that training was underway. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.
Details
The incident occurred in the Bavarian city of Erding, in the south of Germany. Bundeswehr troops were conducting exercises there, but the soldiers were wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons. Local residents called the police.
Then the soldiers, who mistook the police for participants in the exercises, opened fire with blank cartridges. In response, the police, who knew nothing about the exercises, began firing live ammunition. One of the soldiers was wounded and taken to the hospital.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to order 15 more American F-35A fighter jets worth about 2.5 billion euros.