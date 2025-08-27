$41.400.03
The German government approved a bill on voluntary military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The German government approved a bill on voluntary six-month military service in the Bundeswehr. From July 1, 2027, all men born from 2008 will be required to undergo a conscription commission.

The German government approved a bill on voluntary military service

The German government has approved a bill that provides for the introduction of six-month voluntary military service in the Bundeswehr. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government's press service.

In recent years, the security situation has significantly deteriorated. Therefore, it is important to bring the Bundeswehr armed forces in line with NATO's goals in structural, material, and personnel terms. In the coalition agreement, the federal government agreed to introduce a new attractive military service, which is based on the Swedish model of military service and is initially voluntary. The goal of the new military service is to contribute to strengthening the Bundeswehr's reserve and active troops.

- stated the German government.

It is emphasized that the new military service will be based on voluntariness for as long as possible; however, if the security situation escalates or the possibilities of voluntarily meeting needs are exhausted, the federal government may decide on compulsory military service by issuing a regulatory act with the consent of the Bundestag.

With the entry into force of the law, all 18-year-old Germans will be obliged to fill out an online questionnaire in which they must indicate whether they are willing to voluntarily undergo military service. In addition, personal data and qualifications will need to be provided. For persons of other genders, providing this data is voluntary. All interested persons will undergo an assessment of their suitability. From July 1, 2027, all men born since 2008 will be required to undergo a conscription commission.

- added the German government.

Addition

Conscription in Germany was officially suspended in 2011 under Chancellor Angela Merkel. Currently, about 182,000 military personnel and another 49,000 reservists serve in the Bundeswehr.

According to media reports, due to the government's adoption of the law, protesters blocked a military recruitment center in Cologne.

Recall

German political leaders are discussing whether to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

