Germany plans to order 15 F-35 fighter jets from the US for 2.5 billion euros

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to order 15 more American F-35A fighter jets worth about 2.5 billion euros, according to secret ministry documents for the Bundestag budget committee. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine, intends to order 15 more American-made F-35A fighter jets.

The corresponding item, titled "Additional procurement of F-35A aircraft," is included in the secret documents of the Ministry of Defense sent to the Bundestag budget committee.

According to the documents, the new batch of aircraft from Lockheed Martin will cost about 2.5 billion euros.

These are combat aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons, among other things. The Bundeswehr has already ordered 35 such fighter jets, the first of which are expected to arrive in 2027.

The alliance has significantly strengthened its defense and deterrence plans due to the Russian threat, and air superiority is considered a key element of the new concept. - writes journalist Matthias Gebauer, citing security sources.

The information about the purchase is also confirmed by Reuters, noting that the F-35 aircraft are intended to replace the outdated Tornado and ensure Germany's participation in NATO's "nuclear sharing" system, which provides for the possibility of delivering American nuclear weapons stationed in the country.

As DW writes, at the same time, the planned large-scale purchase from the US could complicate relations between Germany and France, strengthening doubts about the viability of the joint Franco-German FCAS project to create a new generation fighter jet.

Recall

Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) updated its guide, recognizing war as a real threat. Recommendations include food supplies for 3-10 days and advice on disinformation.

Sweden calls on EU to enter "war mode" to preserve peace