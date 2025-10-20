$41.640.00
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 25144 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 58078 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
October 19, 02:19 PM • 37191 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
October 19, 09:24 AM • 38320 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 39157 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 45809 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54383 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47807 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46646 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
Sweden calls on EU to enter "war mode" to preserve peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson called on European countries to prepare for war to ensure peace and security on the continent. He emphasized the need for a change in mindset and readiness for new challenges, stressing that support for Ukraine in Sweden is extremely high.

Sweden calls on EU to enter "war mode" to preserve peace

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson called on European countries to prepare for war to ensure peace and security on the continent. This is reported by RND, according to UNN.

Details

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson emphasized that Europe must change its mindset and be ready for new challenges. According to him, only thorough preparation and decisive actions can guarantee stability.

We must be ready for a possible war – both morally and militarily

- said the Swedish minister.

Jonson stressed that support for Ukraine in Sweden is extremely high - over 90% of the population supports providing military aid and strengthening defense capabilities.

He also noted that EU countries must act together to deter the aggressor and guarantee the security of the region.

The world is not a gift, it is something we must protect every day

- he emphasized.

Sweden supports the supply of American Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, which, according to Jonson, can significantly increase Kyiv's long-range potential.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that 17 NATO member countries have joined the PURL program, which allows the supply of American weapons to Ukraine. Initially there were six countries, but after a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, their number increased to 17.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
