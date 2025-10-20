Sweden calls on EU to enter "war mode" to preserve peace

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson called on European countries to prepare for war to ensure peace and security on the continent. This is reported by RND, according to UNN.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson emphasized that Europe must change its mindset and be ready for new challenges. According to him, only thorough preparation and decisive actions can guarantee stability.

We must be ready for a possible war – both morally and militarily - said the Swedish minister.

Jonson stressed that support for Ukraine in Sweden is extremely high - over 90% of the population supports providing military aid and strengthening defense capabilities.

He also noted that EU countries must act together to deter the aggressor and guarantee the security of the region.

The world is not a gift, it is something we must protect every day - he emphasized.

Sweden supports the supply of American Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, which, according to Jonson, can significantly increase Kyiv's long-range potential.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that 17 NATO member countries have joined the PURL program, which allows the supply of American weapons to Ukraine. Initially there were six countries, but after a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, their number increased to 17.

