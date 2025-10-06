US unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, now everything depends on the funding of the PURL program – Zelenskyy

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 8276 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 18331 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 20937 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 24679 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 51143 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 28277 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35757 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63810 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75904 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91182 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 13381 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 15156 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 24305 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29331 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16868 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16928 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29391 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 51141 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 175049 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 103520 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 60882 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 57664 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 133265 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 65484 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 66984 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
NASAMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MiG-31

US unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, now everything depends on the funding of the PURL program – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

The US has unblocked the possibility of purchasing not only missiles but also Patriot systems for Ukraine. President Zelenskyy announced that this depends on the funding of the PURL program, which the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have already joined.

US unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, now everything depends on the funding of the PURL program – Zelenskyy

The US has unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, not only missiles but also systems. Everything depends on the funding of the PURL program. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UNN reports.

We buy most of our missiles from the US. Here, everything depends on the filling of the PURL corridor, on this program. The program under which we buy air defense from the US. There are very responsible countries that understand the value of this protection and the value of life in Ukraine in winter. First of all, these are the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Norway. These are the main contributions that have been made. These are the main countries that have given money for this program, under which we buy scarce items that are only available in the US.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that Ukraine has started talking with the above-mentioned countries about the second stage of their contributions.

We have started talking with these countries about the second round. The second stage of their contributions, because we do not see speed from other countries, unfortunately. Therefore, today it depends on these countries. We have supplies, the Americans have not blocked anything. There is a shutdown, challenges, but they have not blocked supplies to Ukraine. We have supplies of air defense systems here, and IRIS-T, Patriot, NASAMS. We are receiving systems. We want it faster, but I said what it depends on. Today, it depends exclusively on finances, because in principle, the Americans have unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, not only missiles but also systems. The question is exclusively about money.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Kyiv expects that the total amount of the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners buy American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, will reach $3.5 billion this month.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Denmark
NASAMS
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States