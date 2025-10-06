US unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, now everything depends on the funding of the PURL program – Zelenskyy

The US has unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, not only missiles but also systems. Everything depends on the funding of the PURL program. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UNN reports.

We buy most of our missiles from the US. Here, everything depends on the filling of the PURL corridor, on this program. The program under which we buy air defense from the US. There are very responsible countries that understand the value of this protection and the value of life in Ukraine in winter. First of all, these are the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Norway. These are the main contributions that have been made. These are the main countries that have given money for this program, under which we buy scarce items that are only available in the US. - said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that Ukraine has started talking with the above-mentioned countries about the second stage of their contributions.

We have started talking with these countries about the second round. The second stage of their contributions, because we do not see speed from other countries, unfortunately. Therefore, today it depends on these countries. We have supplies, the Americans have not blocked anything. There is a shutdown, challenges, but they have not blocked supplies to Ukraine. We have supplies of air defense systems here, and IRIS-T, Patriot, NASAMS. We are receiving systems. We want it faster, but I said what it depends on. Today, it depends exclusively on finances, because in principle, the Americans have unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, not only missiles but also systems. The question is exclusively about money. - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Kyiv expects that the total amount of the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners buy American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, will reach $3.5 billion this month.