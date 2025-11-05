Russia and Turkey are negotiating to maintain the volume of gas supplies from Gazprom - Bloomberg

ukenru
08:12 AM • 608 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2936 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23215 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25974 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51533 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39768 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38323 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35412 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51706 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46583 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 15977 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 20437 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 16175 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member states03:38 AM • 5620 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 4956 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51716 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 47684 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46591 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 65428 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 63606 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Ivan Fedorov
Bart De Wever
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
South Korea
China
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 26599 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 40581 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 43491 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 38709 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 42555 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Financial Times

Russia and Turkey are negotiating to maintain the volume of gas supplies from Gazprom - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Russia and Turkey are discussing maintaining Gazprom's annual gas supply volume at around 22 billion cubic meters as part of the extension of two major contracts. This comes amid US pressure to limit energy purchases that finance Russia's war.

Russia and Turkey are negotiating to maintain the volume of gas supplies from Gazprom - Bloomberg

Russia and Turkey are negotiating to maintain the volume of gas supplies from PJSC Gazprom as part of talks to extend two major gas supply contracts, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

Contracts between the Russian gas giant and the Turkish state-owned company Botas for a total supply of up to 21.75 billion cubic meters per year expire on December 31. Russia and Turkey are negotiating to maintain the annual supply volume at about 22 billion cubic meters, sources said.

Gas market observers doubt the future of Russian gas supplies to Turkey amid growing pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which demands limiting energy purchases that help the Kremlin finance the war with Ukraine. After the US sanctions against two major Russian oil companies were imposed last month, Turkish refineries began to reduce imports of Russian oil.

Turkey buys more non-Russian oil after latest Western sanctions02.11.25, 18:09 • 5620 views

Previously, Turkey resisted Western attempts to prevent it from buying Russian gas, which is mainly supplied under long-term contracts through a large pipeline network between the two countries. However, in September, Turkey agreed to conclude a number of contracts for the purchase of liquefied natural gas, including from the United States.

With gas production in the Black Sea in Turkey set to increase, it may have more gas than it needs, the publication writes.

Turkey's large market has been a lifeline for Gazprom, which has practically lost the European gas market after the war provoked the need to diversify supplies. This should give Turkey leverage to negotiate discounts when renewing supply agreements.

Last year, Gazprom supplied 21.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, according to Bloomberg's calculations based on data from the national energy regulator EMRA. These volumes made Turkey the second largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas after China, which contributed to strengthening Gazprom's financial results for the year.

For comparison, when Russian oil supplies through Ukraine to Europe stopped early in the morning on January 1, these volumes exceeded 15 billion cubic meters per year.

Gazprom's pipeline gas flows have historically dominated supplies to Turkey, the fourth largest gas market in Europe, which is almost entirely dependent on imports. Iran and Azerbaijan also provided a significant share of total imports.

Turkey plans to increase gas production, threatening suppliers from Russia and Iran08.10.25, 11:17 • 3576 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Azerbaijan
Europe
China
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Iran