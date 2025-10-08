Turkey plans to increase gas production, threatening suppliers from Russia and Iran

Ankara seeks to take advantage of the surplus of liquefied natural gas, to provide Europe with its own gas production, and as for Russian and Iranian resources, they are planned to be used within Turkey. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Turkey can meet more than half of its gas needs by the end of 2028. Ankara also plans to diversify supplies to strengthen energy security and support Turkey's ambition to become a regional gas hub. The country's government is developing plans to ensure the re-export of imported liquefied gas.

The Mediterranean Energy and Climate Organization emphasized that Turkey is already signaling that the country "will take advantage of the (global) surplus of liquefied natural gas."

It should be noted that Washington is publicly pressuring allies, including Turkey, a NATO member, to break energy ties with Moscow and Tehran.

According to the publication, future plans to meet needs are related to increased production and imports from the United States. This threatens to reduce the last major European market for Russian and Iranian suppliers, Reuters adds.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that American LNG offers cheaper alternatives than Russia and Iran.

Turkey must continue to purchase gas from the latter, the official added in a televised interview in October.

Reuters notes that the Turkish Ministry of Energy has so far declined to comment on future supply agreements and pricing.

Addendum

Recently, at the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum at the Istanbul Congress Center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the high cost of energy imports. In the first eight months of 2025, Turkey spent about $26 billion on energy imports.

At the same time, Turkey, with four active drilling vessels and two seismic research vessels, already ranks fifth in the world – with the goal of soon rising to fourth.

Recall

UNN reported that Turkey intends to continue buying gas from Russia, but plans to diversify supplies. The priority of energy policy is not to break existing contracts.