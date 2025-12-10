Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft could change the global oil map - Reuters

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
12:17 PM • 2666 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 4806 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 7740 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 15810 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 15020 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26383 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41139 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40586 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 31624 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 66183 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 28626 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 17704 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 15710 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 6082 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 10483 views
Publications
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 2666 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 15810 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 28786 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 66183 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 50792 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 554 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 926 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 3460 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 15813 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 18892 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Tor missile system

Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft could change the global oil map - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

US sanctions against Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, which came into force on November 21, could cause a structural reorganization of the global oil sector. This will lead to the forced sale of assets and the redistribution of ownership of fields and refineries around the world.

Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft could change the global oil map - Reuters

U.S. sanctions against Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft could trigger a structural overhaul of the global oil sector over the next year, undermining Moscow’s years-long efforts to expand its international influence through energy investments, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

When President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in October on Rosneft and Lukoil — companies that together directly or indirectly account for about two-thirds of Russia’s oil exports — the United States struck at the very core of the Kremlin’s revenue base. The measures officially took effect on November 21.

Russia’s oil and gas revenues, which make up roughly a quarter of federal income, fell by about one-third year-on-year in November, according to Reuters estimates.

Russia’s fossil fuel income — as the world’s second-largest oil exporter — is now at its lowest level since international sanctions were imposed following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Turkey, India, and Brazil have already reduced purchases of Russian crude, and traders are struggling to place cargoes, leading to record volumes of Russian oil floating at sea. China will likely absorb some of these volumes, but Moscow may be forced to sell at even steeper discounts.

Earlier measures — price caps, diplomatic pressure, and maritime restrictions — had only a partial impact on Moscow’s finances because they targeted logistics and financing rather than the corporate heart of Russia’s oil sector. Washington has significantly raised the stakes, demonstrating that Russia’s largest oil companies are no longer "too big to sanction."

From leadership to forced sales

The forced sale of Lukoil’s and Rosneft’s assets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America could now reshuffle ownership of major oil fields and refineries and reroute global supply chains. Crucially, the permanent loss of Russian corporate presence in key hubs will alter long-term investment patterns and trading relationships, not just short-term flows.

Lukoil’s rush to offload its international portfolio worth $22 billion before temporary U.S. authorization expires on December 13 could pave the way for U.S. oil majors and Western investors to reclaim strategic ground lost to Moscow.

The greatest interest is focused on Lukoil’s most lucrative upstream assets: Iraq’s West Qurna-2 field; stakes in Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak and Tengiz fields; Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field; and assets stretching from Mexico and Ghana to Nigeria and Egypt.

Downstream shifts are equally significant. Lukoil’s refineries in Bulgaria, Romania and the Netherlands — pillars of Russian energy influence in Europe — will have to be sold if the sanctions remain in force.

In Finland, Lukoil’s subsidiary already plans to close more than 400 service stations after the government declined to seek exemptions.

Although Lukoil has secured a waiver allowing it to continue operating hundreds of retail outlets in the U.S., Belgium, the Netherlands and the Western Balkans, its market share in these regions is already limited.

Russian influence in Eastern Europe rapidly weakens

The most dramatic changes are unfolding in Eastern Europe.

In Bulgaria, where Lukoil’s integrated refining and retail network had provided Moscow with considerable commercial leverage, the government has appointed a state manager and launched a divestment process that must conclude by April 29.

Romania has opted for full sanctions compliance, accelerating the sale of the Petrotel refinery, while Moldova has taken control of Lukoil’s aviation fuel infrastructure to safeguard supply stability.

Hungary and Slovakia — long dependent on Lukoil’s supplies through the Druzhba pipeline — are now the only EU states still importing Russian oil under a special exemption.

However, they have alternatives. The underused Adria pipeline from Croatia can supply around 480,000 barrels per day of non-Russian oil — enough to meet the region’s entire demand.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán obtained a temporary U.S. waiver allowing MOL to continue purchases, but the exemption lasts only one year. If Hungary refuses to halt these imports, it may become Russia’s last significant foothold in the EU oil market.

Return of strategic space

The new sanctions could also reshape refined product markets, where Lukoil and Rosneft play major roles.

With the EU’s "refining loophole" closing in January, major transshipment hubs that imported Russian crude to re-export refined products back to Europe will be forced to scale down operations. EU sanctions have also targeted India’s Nayara refinery, whose main shareholder is Rosneft.

But gaps remain. Enforcing refined product restrictions will be difficult, and EU authorities still lack systematic visibility into whether products shipped from major net-exporting countries such as Egypt and the UAE are derived from Russian crude.

Moreover, until now, the global energy market had adapted to keep Russian oil flowing, including through the development of large "shadow fleets" — tankers operating outside Western financial systems.

But we now appear to be at a turning point. For years, Russia used its energy companies to expand its political and economic reach in Europe, the Middle East and beyond. A decisive shift in the balance of power in the global energy market may now be underway.

(The views expressed here are those of Martin Vladimirov, Director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD).)

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ghana
Reuters
Mexico
Iraq
Nigeria
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
Azerbaijan
Finland
Africa
Belgium
Croatia
Bulgaria
Europe
Netherlands
Romania
Slovakia
China
Turkey
United States
Hungary
Egypt
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Moldova
Kazakhstan