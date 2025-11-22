May see a bluff: The Times explained what Trump might think about Zelenskyy's position amid the peace plan

US President Donald Trump may believe that it is faster to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war than to pressure the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, and for Trump, the Ukrainian president "is trying to bluff to get a better deal," reports the British newspaper The Times, writes UNN.

Despite European lobbying, Trump's fundamental view of the conflict has not changed since the Oval Office meeting in February. For Trump, Zelenskyy is trying to bluff to get a better deal with a losing hand. The US President believes that all the trump cards are in Putin's hands. - writes The Times.

"Therefore, it is probably not surprising that the 28-point peace plan, which leaked this week after being presented to Zelenskyy, is heavily skewed in Russia's favor," the publication notes.

Zelenskyy, the publication notes, "did not immediately condemn the plan, as he cannot risk Trump's anger, but he has very little time to avoid imposing an unsatisfactory peace on Ukraine."

"Initially, Trump promised to resolve the war in Ukraine within a day of returning to the White House. The President claims that he has already resolved eight wars, and desperately wants Ukraine to be the ninth to strengthen his chances for a Nobel Peace Prize next year," the publication states.

However, after a disappointing night for Republicans in the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey this month, Trump, the publication writes, "realizes that he needs to talk more about the cost of living issues affecting American voters, rather than boasting about his efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, if he wants to succeed in next year's midterm elections."

"In an attempt to return to his domestic agenda, Trump may believe that it is faster to pressure Zelenskyy than Putin to end the war, because in this poker game he believes that it is the Ukrainian president who has no cards," the publication says.

The publication Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace framework." One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the US wants Ukraine to sign the framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.

