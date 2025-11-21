The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany the US peace plan for Ukraine and all of Europe - "coordinated next steps and agreed that teams at relevant levels will work together," UNN reports.

Details

The President of Ukraine confirmed that a joint conversation took place with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

We discussed a peace plan for Ukraine and all of Europe. We appreciate the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team to end this war. We are working on a document prepared by the American side. This should be a plan that ensures a real, dignified peace. We are closely coordinating to ensure that fundamental positions are taken into account. - the Head of State reported.

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders "coordinated next steps and agreed that teams at relevant levels would work together."

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that European leaders - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - were to hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding "the US and Russia's plan to end the war in Ukraine," and on Saturday in South Africa, European leaders will hold a meeting within the framework of the G20 meeting "to outline further steps."

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan for Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.