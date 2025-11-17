Analysis of black boxes and preliminary findings on the Turkish C-130 crash will take at least two months

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler stated that it will take at least two months to obtain preliminary findings and analyze the black box of the Turkish cargo plane that crashed last week in Georgia, killing 20 soldiers. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Güler said that the plane's black box is being examined by Turkish Aerospace Industries, adding that despite the accident, the C-130 aircraft, which Turkey has operated since 1957, are "generally safe."

According to preliminary findings, although not final, the tail broke off first. Then the plane broke into three parts. This will be established during the (black box) examination. – said Güler.

He added that "deciphering the boxes and getting the first results will take at least two months."

Recall

A C130 military cargo plane, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations have begun, there are fatalities, and an investigation is underway.