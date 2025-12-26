Kazakhstan published an interim report on the investigation into the plane crash near Aktau

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan has published an interim report on the investigation into the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which crashed near Aktau a year ago. According to the report, the aircraft was damaged by "striking elements of a warhead." This was reported by Radio Azattyk, writes UNN.

It is noted that the accident investigation commission collected and analyzed data, including information about the crew, air traffic controllers, regulatory documents of the operator, materials on flight preparation and execution, meteorological data, and maintenance data. Copies of the flight log and other documentation related to the flight were also obtained. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Brazil, Russia, and an observer from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are participating in the commission's work.

According to its conclusion, the aircraft's hydraulic system was damaged as a result of "metal rupture due to impact with solid objects."

The damage to the aircraft was likely caused by striking elements of a warhead, but their affiliation could not be established - the report says.

Through damage, according to the conclusions of the trace evidence examination, "can be formed by metal fragments (external objects) made of iron-based metal (steel base)."

The commission was unable to analyze the data on the central maintenance computer's cassette because the device was damaged by high temperatures.

The final report of the commission will be published on the website of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, but a specific date is not specified.

On December 25, 2024, a plane flying from Baku to Grozny changed its route and crashed near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people on board, 38 died.