Kazakhstan published an interim report on the investigation into the plane crash near Aktau

12:21 PM • 898 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 11571 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 11016 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 9276 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 13209 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 16740 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 30439 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16334 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 28868 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15823 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 19995 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 18805 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 14183 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 11512 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 14513 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 11594 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 30458 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 28885 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 84813 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 85629 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 11543 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 21743 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 25515 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 26465 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 29510 views
Kazakhstan published an interim report on the investigation into the plane crash near Aktau

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan released an interim report on the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau. According to the report, the aircraft was damaged by "striking elements of a warhead," but their origin has not been established.

Kazakhstan published an interim report on the investigation into the plane crash near Aktau

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan has published an interim report on the investigation into the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which crashed near Aktau a year ago. According to the report, the aircraft was damaged by "striking elements of a warhead." This was reported by Radio Azattyk, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the accident investigation commission collected and analyzed data, including information about the crew, air traffic controllers, regulatory documents of the operator, materials on flight preparation and execution, meteorological data, and maintenance data. Copies of the flight log and other documentation related to the flight were also obtained. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Brazil, Russia, and an observer from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are participating in the commission's work.

According to its conclusion, the aircraft's hydraulic system was damaged as a result of "metal rupture due to impact with solid objects."

The damage to the aircraft was likely caused by striking elements of a warhead, but their affiliation could not be established

- the report says.

Through damage, according to the conclusions of the trace evidence examination, "can be formed by metal fragments (external objects) made of iron-based metal (steel base)."

The commission was unable to analyze the data on the central maintenance computer's cassette because the device was damaged by high temperatures.

The final report of the commission will be published on the website of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, but a specific date is not specified.

Recall

On December 25, 2024, a plane flying from Baku to Grozny changed its route and crashed near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people on board, 38 died.

Olga Rozgon

