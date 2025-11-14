Russia is not for the first time targeting both the embassy building and other objects related to Azerbaijan: Aliyev condemned the attack on Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They discussed Russia's night attack on Kyiv and the damage to the Azerbaijani embassy, reports UNN.

Zelenskyy thanked Aliyev for his support and condolences to our people.

Hundreds of drones, missiles, including ballistic ones, were used by the Russians against Ukrainians tonight. Unfortunately, there is destruction and damage, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan was also damaged. Mr. President condemned this strike and emphasized that this is not the first time the Russians have targeted both the Embassy building and other objects related to Azerbaijan.

The leaders also discussed our bilateral relations and the development of partnership.

Indeed, there is a green light in all areas of bilateral cooperation. There is good potential, and we will realize it. Thank you!