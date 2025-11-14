The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Kyiv • UNN
The body of another deceased person has been found in one of the damaged buildings in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, bringing the number of victims to six. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, five people were injured, and 17 were rescued.
In Kyiv, the number of victims of Russia's night massive attack has risen to 6 - the body of another deceased person was found in one of the damaged buildings. This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.
The body of another deceased person was found in a damaged building in the Desnianskyi district. According to current information, six residents of Kyiv's Desnianskyi district have died.
According to him, the search and rescue operation in the building is ongoing.
Recall
Earlier, the State Emergency Service stated that the death toll rose to 5 people as a result of a Russian drone strike on a 9-story building in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. 5 people were injured, and 17 people, including a child, were rescued by emergency workers.
SES psychologists, dog handlers, over 100 rescuers, and 33 units of SES equipment are working at the scene.