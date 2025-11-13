Turkish military plane crash: body of last victim found in Georgia

The body of the last of the 20 victims of the C-130 Turkish Air Force plane crash in Georgia has been found as a result of search and rescue operations. This was reported by CNN Turk with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

According to "News Georgia", the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia also confirmed the information about the discovery of the 20th victim.

The bodies will be delivered to Turkey in the near future.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that it is currently premature to talk about the causes of the disaster, and the investigation is ongoing. Until its completion, Turkey has suspended flights of all its military transport aircraft.

A Turkish Air Force C-130 transport aircraft crashed in the Georgian municipality of Sighnaghi on November 11, 27 minutes after taking off from the airport of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. It disappeared from radars 5 km from the border with Azerbaijan; the crew did not send a distress signal.

The black box was found the day before and has already been delivered to Ankara for decoding.

The day before, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that a C130 military transport aircraft, which was flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. The Turkish agency published the personal data of the servicemen who died in the plane crash.