Turkish military plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: casualties reported

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border, search and rescue operations have begun, UNN reports with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

A C130 military cargo plane, flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations have been launched in cooperation with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities. - the message says.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, a Turkish military plane crashed today in the Sighnaghi municipality, approximately 5 kilometers from the border.

According to "Kviris Palitra", it is a four-engine military transport aircraft C-130 "Hercules" of the Turkish Air Force. According to the publication, it took off from Ganja airfield in Azerbaijan and was flying at an altitude of about eight kilometers when it began to rapidly descend near the border with Georgia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has already expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the plane crash.

The letter states that there are casualties as a result of the disaster. The number of victims is not yet known.

Dear Brother, the news of the crash of a military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force, which took off from Ganja and crashed on the territory of Georgia, resulting in the death of servicemen, deeply shocked us. In these difficult moments, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and the fraternal people of Turkey, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan. - Aliyev wrote.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigation has been launched in Georgia under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (violation of flight safety rules or operation of air transport, which caused negligent death of people).