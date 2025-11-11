Turkish military plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: casualties reported

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
01:20 PM • 8024 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15702 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15770 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16680 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 22000 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24167 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27471 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64349 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76479 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest direction
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4464 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15780 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Bashar al-Assad
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Hungary
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Forbes
Turkish military plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

A C130 military cargo plane, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations have begun, there are fatalities, and an investigation is underway.

Turkish military plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: casualties reported

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border, search and rescue operations have begun, UNN reports with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

A C130 military cargo plane, flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations have been launched in cooperation with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities.

- the message says.

Let's add

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, a Turkish military plane crashed today in the Sighnaghi municipality, approximately 5 kilometers from the border.

According to "Kviris Palitra", it is a four-engine military transport aircraft C-130 "Hercules" of the Turkish Air Force. According to the publication, it took off from Ganja airfield in Azerbaijan and was flying at an altitude of about eight kilometers when it began to rapidly descend near the border with Georgia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has already expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the plane crash.

The letter states that there are casualties as a result of the disaster. The number of victims is not yet known.

Dear Brother, the news of the crash of a military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force, which took off from Ganja and crashed on the territory of Georgia, resulting in the death of servicemen, deeply shocked us. In these difficult moments, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and the fraternal people of Turkey, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

- Aliyev wrote.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigation has been launched in Georgia under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (violation of flight safety rules or operation of air transport, which caused negligent death of people).

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Ilham Aliyev
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Azerbaijan
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Georgia