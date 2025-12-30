$42.220.15
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Collision near Istanbul: Two tankers issued distress signals in the Sea of Marmara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Two oil tankers, KALBAJAR and ALATEPE, collided in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul. A rescue operation is underway in difficult weather conditions.

Collision near Istanbul: Two tankers issued distress signals in the Sea of Marmara

A maritime accident involving two oil tankers occurred in the Sea of Marmara, near the coast of Istanbul. Both vessels sent out distress signals, and a rescue operation is underway at the scene. This was reported by TRT Haber, writes UNN.

An emergency call was received from two tankers, one under the Azerbaijani and the other under the Turkish flag, off the coast of Florya, Bakırköy district. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

- the TV channel reports.

Distress signals were sent by two tankers. The 141-meter tanker KALBAJAR and the 115-meter tanker ALATEPE, which collided with each other in the Küçükçekmece anchorage area. After the collision, the vessels began to drift towards the shore.

Rescue teams from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure joined the rescue of the vessels and crew, involving a tugboat.

The rescue operation is taking place in difficult weather conditions - strong winds and a storm at sea.

Iran seizes foreign oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz - Media26.12.25, 14:54 • 3081 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Azerbaijan
Istanbul
Turkey