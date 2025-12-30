Collision near Istanbul: Two tankers issued distress signals in the Sea of Marmara

A maritime accident involving two oil tankers occurred in the Sea of Marmara, near the coast of Istanbul. Both vessels sent out distress signals, and a rescue operation is underway at the scene. This was reported by TRT Haber, writes UNN.

An emergency call was received from two tankers, one under the Azerbaijani and the other under the Turkish flag, off the coast of Florya, Bakırköy district. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. - the TV channel reports.

Distress signals were sent by two tankers. The 141-meter tanker KALBAJAR and the 115-meter tanker ALATEPE, which collided with each other in the Küçükçekmece anchorage area. After the collision, the vessels began to drift towards the shore.

Rescue teams from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure joined the rescue of the vessels and crew, involving a tugboat.

The rescue operation is taking place in difficult weather conditions - strong winds and a storm at sea.

