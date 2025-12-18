Albanian Parliament turns into a battlefield: flares, bottles, and accusations of falsification

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1950 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4314 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 6064 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13991 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13790 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13291 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15284 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12551 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19507 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10962 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
92%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 6128 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11698 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20110 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 19347 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21712 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13992 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19507 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21919 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26103 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52372 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57858 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39861 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38204 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44489 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49450 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Albanian Parliament turns into a battlefield: flares, bottles, and accusations of falsification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3646 views

A session of the Albanian Parliament turned into a large-scale clash: the opposition lit flares, threw bottles, and blocked the rostrum. The reason was a protest against election falsification and a demand for the resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister, who is under investigation.

Albanian Parliament turns into a battlefield: flares, bottles, and accusations of falsification
Photo: AP

Another session of the Albanian parliament in Tirana turned into a large-scale clash between opposition MPs and security guards. During the vote for the new ombudsman, representatives of the Democratic Party set off flares directly in the session hall, threw bottles at the speaker, and tried to block the work of the rostrum. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the radical protest was accusations against the ruling Socialist Party of falsifying elections and monopolizing power. Oppositionists held placards comparing Prime Minister Edi Rama to Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. The main demand of the protesters is the immediate resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku.

Albanian Prime Minister joked about Albania's "peace deal" with Azerbaijan, which Trump mentioned02.10.25, 18:03 • 5715 views

The Special Anti-Corruption Court has already issued an arrest warrant for her due to manipulations with public procurement, but she still remains in office, enjoying immunity.

Calls for order amid European integration

Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi tried in vain to calm the lawmakers, calling for respect for state institutions.

We cannot destroy the state like this

— he said during an attempt to continue voting amid the roar and shouts of the opposition.

The incident was another blow to the reputation of Albania, which is officially considered one of the leaders on the path to EU accession among the Western Balkan countries. Despite progress in negotiations with Brussels, international observers continue to point to the critical level of corruption and a deep political crisis that paralyzes the work of the country's legislature.

Russia will not attack any other European country - Prime Minister of Albania04.11.25, 15:31 • 2382 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Edi Rama
Donald Trump
European Union
Azerbaijan