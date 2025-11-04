Russia will not attack any other European country - Prime Minister of Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that Russia will not attack any other European country. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Speaking on the sidelines of the Berlin Global Dialogue conference late last month, he stated that any country that attacks EU or NATO members would be acting "absolutely foolishly."

Russia will not attack Albania, and it will not attack any other European country. NATO is ready for any aggression. NATO has nothing and no one to fear, because it is the strongest army in the world today. - he said.

At the same time, Edi Rama stated that Russia is engaging in provocations against EU countries. This takes the form of drone flights, etc. - incidents have already been recorded in Poland, the Baltic states, Romania, Norway, and Finland.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Poland, amid the threat from Russia, plans to begin creating a national anti-drone system.