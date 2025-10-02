Albanian Prime Minister joked about Albania's "peace deal" with Azerbaijan, which Trump mentioned

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Ilham Aliyev, mocked US President Donald Trump's statement about "ending a war" that never existed between Albania and Azerbaijan, UNN reports.

Details

You should apologize here to us for not congratulating us on the peace agreement that President Trump brokered between Albania and Azerbaijan... He tried very hard... he worked for 8 months - said Edi Rama in the presence of Aliyev to Macron.

"Sorry guys," Macron replied and laughed.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Donald Trump stated that he had stopped the conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania, probably confusing the latter with Armenia. He also claims that Barack Obama gave Crimea to Russia - "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean."