Azerbaijan is transitioning to NATO standards and deepening cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces – President Aliyev

The Azerbaijani army is fully transitioning to NATO standards and deepening cooperation with the Turkish armed forces. This was stated by President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with a NATO delegation on November 6 in Baku, Oxu.Az reports, writes UNN.

The delegation included permanent representatives of Turkey, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, the USA, France, and other NATO member countries. According to Oxu.Az, citing AZERTAC, the parties discussed regional security, energy cooperation, and the modernization of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan remains a "valuable NATO partner" and highlighted the role of cooperation with Turkey in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

The Azerbaijani army has been brought into line with NATO standards and cooperates closely with the Turkish army in this regard — Aliyev said.

He also noted that the modernization process is ongoing and aims to strengthen the country's defense potential after "the liberation of our lands from occupation."

During the meeting, NATO representatives highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan and the country's role as a regional logistics hub.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue within the framework of the "Partnership for Peace" program and expand cooperation in the areas of energy security and regional stability.

