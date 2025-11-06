ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Azerbaijan is transitioning to NATO standards and deepening cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces – President Aliyev

Kyiv • UNN

 964 views

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani army is fully transitioning to NATO standards. This statement was made during a meeting with a NATO delegation on November 6 in Baku, where regional security and the modernization of the armed forces were discussed.

Azerbaijan is transitioning to NATO standards and deepening cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces – President Aliyev

The Azerbaijani army is fully transitioning to NATO standards and deepening cooperation with the Turkish armed forces. This was stated by President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with a NATO delegation on November 6 in Baku, Oxu.Az reports, writes UNN.

Details

The delegation included permanent representatives of Turkey, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, the USA, France, and other NATO member countries. According to Oxu.Az, citing AZERTAC, the parties discussed regional security, energy cooperation, and the modernization of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Putin and Azerbaijani leader Aliyev met for the first time after Russian air defense shot down an Azerbaijani plane - Russian media09.10.25, 15:58 • 7653 views

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan remains a "valuable NATO partner" and highlighted the role of cooperation with Turkey in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

The Azerbaijani army has been brought into line with NATO standards and cooperates closely with the Turkish army in this regard 

— Aliyev said.

He also noted that the modernization process is ongoing and aims to strengthen the country's defense potential after "the liberation of our lands from occupation."

Ilham Aliyev
Ilham Aliyev

During the meeting, NATO representatives highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan and the country's role as a regional logistics hub.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue within the framework of the "Partnership for Peace" program and expand cooperation in the areas of energy security and regional stability.

Azerbaijani President announced the start of a peace phase with Armenia21.10.25, 15:10 • 2823 views

Stepan Haftko

