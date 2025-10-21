Azerbaijani President announced the start of a peace phase with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that "a stage of peace has arrived" between his country and Armenia. He said this during a speech at the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan, Anadolu reports, writes UNN.

During his speech, Aliyev announced the onset of a "stage of peace" between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasized that this indicates a "high level of political will."

"And to reach the initialing of a peace agreement less than two years after the last armed clashes indicates that both countries have demonstrated a fairly high level of political will," he is convinced.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the role of US President Donald Trump in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia deserves "the highest praise."

Aliyev noted that his country has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia.

"The first such transit cargo was a cargo of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I think this is also a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer just on paper, but also in practice," he concluded.

On August 8, the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded a peace agreement mediated by the United States. The document contains 17 points concerning the recognition of sovereignty, economic partnership, and the creation of a transit route.