Putin and Azerbaijani leader Aliyev met for the first time after Russian air defense shot down an Azerbaijani plane - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Vladimir Putin met with Ilham Aliyev for the first time in a year, discussing the crash of an AZAL plane that crashed in Kazakhstan after Russian air defense operations. Putin stated that two missiles exploded a few meters from the plane, not hitting it directly.

Putin and Azerbaijani leader Aliyev met for the first time after Russian air defense shot down an Azerbaijani plane - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is meeting with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev for the first time in a year. Putin stated that two Russian air defense missiles exploded near the AZAL plane, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Putin suggested to President Aliyev to start the meeting by discussing the situation with the crash of an Azerbaijani airline AZAL plane, which was en route to Grozny, was damaged during the operation of Russian air defense, and crashed in Kazakhstan.

Vladimir Putin also reiterated his apologies for the AZAL plane tragedy occurring in the skies over Russia. The Russian president confirmed for the first time that the Azerbaijani plane crashed in Kazakhstan after air defense operations in Russia.

However, he claims that two missiles fired by the Russian anti-missile system did not hit the AZAL plane directly, but exploded a few meters away. Putin and Aliyev are meeting on the sidelines of intergovernmental events in Tajikistan. The last full-fledged meeting of the leaders was in October last year.

The AZAL plane crashed near Aktau on December 25, 2024. In 2025, relations between Moscow and Baku sharply deteriorated after the arrests of representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They discussed diplomatic work to establish real peace, as well as energy cooperation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Baku
Ilham Aliyev
Tajikistan
Azerbaijan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kazakhstan