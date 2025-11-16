Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost 140 Russian army UAVs

The enemy's air attack, which, in addition to drones, also used a missile, the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, mobile fire groups, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of November 16 (from 18:00 on November 15), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region - Russia, and 176 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 139 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

37 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at two locations.

Recall

On November 15, Russian troops shelled Kherson region, as a result of which three civilians died in Mykilske and Kherson. Six more people were injured in Kherson, Bilozerka, and Komyshany, and houses were damaged.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated that Belgium strongly condemns massive Russian attacks on Ukraine, which are war crimes. He also expressed concern about the strike on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv.

Russian drone attacked Sumy: three injured, including a child