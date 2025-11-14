Russian drone attacked Sumy: three injured, including a child

In Sumy, a Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure. At least three people were injured, including a 14-year-old child. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

An enemy UAV hit civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy. Preliminary, three people were injured, including a 14-year-old child. - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, the teenager is being taken to the hospital, their condition is not serious. Two adults have minor injuries, and medics provided assistance.

In addition, the blast wave shattered windows in a building near the impact site. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the area is being surveyed.

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Sumy