Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Sumy

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire that occurred as a result of a Russian strike on an industrial facility in Sumy. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

It is noted that due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to suspend their work and go to shelters.

All fires have been extinguished. 1 person sought medical attention - the report says.

On November 13, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the industrial district of Sumy, the city was covered in smoke. As reported by the Sumy OVA, specialists are already measuring the quality of atmospheric air.

