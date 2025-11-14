Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Sumy

$42.040.02
09:46 PM • 780 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
06:55 PM • 11350 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 27228 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 62414 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 39105 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 38428 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 78809 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46063 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39508 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37492 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 27209 views
"We are looking for a balance between the front and the rear": Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of expanding mobilizationNovember 13, 02:07 PM • 15469 views
Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - BildNovember 13, 02:27 PM • 5560 views
"They imagine Isaia, then Kiton...": Matviy Bidnyi told what suits he wearsNovember 13, 03:07 PM • 2938 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises06:39 PM • 12408 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 62476 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 78856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 59345 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 47699 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 104601 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Sudan
Italy
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 55474 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 55396 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 45193 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 83555 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 83109 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
SWIFT
Mi-8

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Rescuers extinguished a fire at an industrial facility in Sumy caused by a Russian strike. One person sought medical attention.

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in Sumy

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire that occurred as a result of a Russian strike on an industrial facility in Sumy. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to suspend their work and go to shelters.

All fires have been extinguished. 1 person sought medical attention

- the report says.

Recall

On November 13, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the industrial district of Sumy, the city was covered in smoke. As reported by the Sumy OVA, specialists are already measuring the quality of atmospheric air.

The smoke has already cleared, there is no health threat: in Sumy, an excess of nitrogen dioxide in the air was recorded after the Russian attack13.11.25, 18:08 • 2038 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sumy