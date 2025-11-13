The smoke has already cleared, there is no health threat: in Sumy, an excess of nitrogen dioxide in the air was recorded after the Russian attack

After the strike on an industrial facility in Sumy, an excess of nitrogen dioxide was recorded. However, the smoke has already dissipated, and there is no threat to people's health. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary measurements, after the strike on an industrial facility in Sumy, an excess of nitrogen dioxide was recorded by 1.6 times. The smoke has already dissipated, and, as noted by the Center, this does not pose a significant harm to the population.

They urge to temporarily adhere to the previously published recommendations – until the final results of the checks are received.

Recall

Today, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the industrial district of Sumy, the city was covered in smoke. As reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, specialists are already measuring the quality of atmospheric air.