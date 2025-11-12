Turkish military plane crash: 18 bodies found in Georgia

As a result of the Turkish military plane crash in Georgia, as of the morning of November 12, 18 bodies have been found, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Details

In total, there were 20 people on board the Turkish plane. Search operations are ongoing.

Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan have established a joint international investigation team.

Add on

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey has published the names and positions of the servicemen who died as a result of the military transport aircraft crash on the border of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

According to the message posted on the ministry's social networks, the data of the deceased servicemen are as follows:

"Pilot-Major Gökhan Korkmaz, Pilot-Major Serdar Uslu, Pilot-Major Nihat İlgen, Pilot-Senior Lieutenant Cüneyt Kandemir, Air Force Technical Service Senior Lieutenant Emre Mercan, Air Force Technical Service Senior Warrant Officer Nuri Özcan, Air Force Technical Service Senior Warrant Officer Hamdi Armağan Kaplan, Air Force Technical Service Warrant Officer Burak Özkan, Air Force Technical Service Warrant Officer İlker Aykut, Air Force Technical Service Warrant Officer Akın Karakuş, Air Force Technical Service Warrant Officer Emrah Kuran, Air Force Technical Service Warrant Officer Ramazan Yağız, Air Force Technical Service Senior Sergeant Berkay Karaca, Air Force Technical Service Senior Sergeant Burak İbbigi, Air Force Technical Service Senior Sergeant İlhan Ongan, Air Force Logistics Service Senior Sergeant Ahmet Yasir Kuyucu, Air Force Transport Service Specialist Sergeant Cem Dolapçı, Air Force Transport Service Specialist Sergeant Emre Say."

Recall

The Turkish plane was flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey on Tuesday, and it crashed on the territory of Georgia, approximately five kilometers from the state border.

The plane was transporting mechanical parts for F-16 fighter jets that participated in the military parade in Baku on November 8. The causes of the crash are unknown and are to be determined by the investigation.