Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military aircraft that crashed in Georgia, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

Details

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that there were 20 people on board the C130 military transport aircraft that crashed on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The ministry's statement reads: "There were 20 people on board the crashed aircraft, including crew members. Search and rescue operations at the crash site are ongoing."

Add

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already reacted to the crash of a Turkish Air Force military transport aircraft on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"Today, we learned with deep sadness that a C130 military aircraft, flying from Azerbaijan to our country, crashed on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan. We continue to work in coordination with the authorities of these countries to search for the wreckage of the aircraft. We hope that this disaster will result in as few losses as possible. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased," Erdogan noted.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched at the crash site of the C130 military transport aircraft.

"This afternoon, after the crash of a military transport aircraft on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan, search and rescue operations were immediately launched. For the correct informing of the public, it is important to consider only the statements of official bodies and not to spread unconfirmed information. We ask you to take this into account," said Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Recall

A C130 military transport aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. This is stated in a message from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.