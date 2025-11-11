Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
04:14 PM • 2094 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 7336 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15194 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 14613 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23325 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22176 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19074 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23186 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24936 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27651 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shownPhotoVideoNovember 11, 06:39 AM • 9030 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 17284 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 5944 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19248 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16179 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15236 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16983 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 23355 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22194 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 81823 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
Lviv
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 5068 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19925 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 54302 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 129619 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 133375 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Forbes
Heating

Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

Turkey's Ministry of National Defense confirmed that there were 20 people on board the C130 military transport aircraft that crashed on the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan. President Erdoğan expressed his condolences, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military aircraft that crashed in Georgia, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

Details

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that there were 20 people on board the C130 military transport aircraft that crashed on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The ministry's statement reads: "There were 20 people on board the crashed aircraft, including crew members. Search and rescue operations at the crash site are ongoing."

Add

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already reacted to the crash of a Turkish Air Force military transport aircraft on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"Today, we learned with deep sadness that a C130 military aircraft, flying from Azerbaijan to our country, crashed on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan. We continue to work in coordination with the authorities of these countries to search for the wreckage of the aircraft. We hope that this disaster will result in as few losses as possible. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased," Erdogan noted.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched at the crash site of the C130 military transport aircraft.

"This afternoon, after the crash of a military transport aircraft on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan, search and rescue operations were immediately launched. For the correct informing of the public, it is important to consider only the statements of official bodies and not to spread unconfirmed information. We ask you to take this into account," said Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Recall

A C130 military transport aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. This is stated in a message from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Azerbaijan
Turkish Air Force
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Georgia