The Turkish Air Force attacked Kurdistan Workers' Party targets in Iraq and Syria after the terrorist attack in Ankara. 32
terrorist targets were destroyed, and the operation continues.
A delegation from the US House of Representatives will visit Turkey on March 29 to discuss the supply and modernization of F-16
fighter jets for the Turkish Air Force and the situation in Syria.
Turkey's fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet has successfully completed its maiden flight, reaching a speed of 425 km/h at an
altitude of 8,000 feet.