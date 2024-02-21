Turkish fifth-generation fighter jet KAAN makes its first flight

Today, February 21, the Turkish fifth-generation fighter jet KAAN made its first flight. This was reported by Defence Turk, according to UNN.

According to the publication, the national combat aircraft KAAN, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), made its first flight in Ankara on the morning of February 21.

It is noted that it is planned to produce two more test aircraft, one of which is to be manufactured by mid-2024. The first delivery of the aircraft to the Turkish Air Force will take place in 2028. The aircraft is planned to be equipped with a special coating to absorb radar waves, which will make the aircraft "invisible".

Temel Kotil, CEO of the Turkish aerospace company, said the plane stayed in the air for 13 minutes and reached a speed of 425 km/h at an altitude of 8,000 feet.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar reacted to the first flight of the aircraft, emphasizing that "he is pleased that Ukrainian companies are participating in this very important project for Turkey.

The Kaan aircraft is a Turkish fifth-generation advanced fighter aircraft being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries. Three prototypes are planned to be built by the end of 2026.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar saidthat official Kyiv wants to buy and use Turkish fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets.