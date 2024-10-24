Turkey strikes at Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after terrorist attack in Ankara
Kyiv • UNN
The Turkish Air Force attacked Kurdistan Workers' Party targets in Iraq and Syria after the terrorist attack in Ankara. 32 terrorist targets were destroyed, and the operation continues.
The Turkish Air Force has struck at the facilities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Iraq and Syria. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
The Turkish Ministry of Defense noted that the military struck the Kurdistan Workers' Party facilities in northern Iraq and northern Syria in order to eliminate terrorist attacks on the public and establish security for its citizens and border.
The statement says that 32 terrorist targets have been successfully destroyed, and air operations are still ongoing.
Prior to that, Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya saidthat the perpetrators of the Ankara attack were most likely members of the PKK.
Recall
An explosion occurred in Ankara near the TAI Aerospace Corporation facility. Turkey's Interior Minister confirmed that it was a terrorist attack, resulting in deaths and injuries.