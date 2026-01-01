6.9 billion cubic meters of gas passed through Ukraine's GTS after the cessation of Russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 3174 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 7054 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 9270 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 9218 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 80937 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 97862 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38199 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37695 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33321 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27157 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
74%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 13960 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 13260 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 51905 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 11443 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 7554 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 7134 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 80931 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 48931 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 86079 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 84126 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 2572 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 19322 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21062 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 48932 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 21555 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

6.9 billion cubic meters of gas passed through Ukraine's GTS after the cessation of Russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine transported 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas through interstate entry points in the year following the cessation of Russian gas transit. This concerns the needs of Ukraine and other countries through the Ukrainian GTS.

6.9 billion cubic meters of gas passed through Ukraine's GTS after the cessation of Russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy

A year after stopping the transit of Russian gas through its gas transmission system, Ukraine transported 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas through interstate entry points for Ukraine's needs and through the Ukrainian gas transmission system for the needs of other countries, the Ministry of Energy reported, summarizing the results of 2025, writes UNN.

It has been a year since Ukraine completely stopped the transit of Russian gas through its own gas transmission system: since January 1, 2025, the gas transmission system of Ukraine has been operating without Russian gas transit. Since the beginning of 2025, about 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported through interstate entry points.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that in 2025, work was underway to diversify gas supply routes and sources.

In particular, in 2025, Ukraine, together with its neighbors, launched a new route for gas imports from the south - the Vertical Corridor. This direction is especially important in the context of supply security and is an alternative to the eastern route, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Naftogaz increased daily gas imports in December: what are the expectations for the end of the year03.12.25, 15:16 • 2652 views

It is also indicated that a joint product for booking capacities from Greece to Ukraine has been implemented. "The operators of the gas transmission systems of Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova and Romania have developed an optimized solution for importing gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route at a competitive tariff. As a result, the cost of transportation through this corridor decreased by 25%, and the booking of the Trans-Balkan route capacity increased by 2.6 times," the report says.

Ukraine increased booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan route by 2.6 times: why it is important28.07.25, 21:23 • 4277 views

"The operators of the gas transmission systems of Poland and Ukraine have doubled the guaranteed throughput capacity until September 2026. The Polish gas import route is gradually strengthening and is important for ensuring the import of natural gas to Ukraine. This also provides access to new sources of resources. For example, LNG terminals in Poland and Lithuania, which significantly expands supply sources and increases Ukraine's energy security," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Poland and Ukraine double the capacity of the GTS: the Ministry of Energy explained what this means13.06.25, 17:53 • 3996 views

In 2025, Ukraine reportedly contracted gas from Azerbaijan, "and the first test deliveries began in July via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which was a strategically important step for diversification."

Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy06.08.25, 12:59 • 52718 views

In addition, Ukraine opened a new page of transatlantic cooperation, forming a route for the supply of American LNG through Greece. "During P-TEC, Naftogaz Group and the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. signed a memorandum on future regular supplies of American LNG to Ukraine through Greek gas terminals and the Vertical Corridor," the report says.

Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient19.11.25, 10:06 • 53018 views

In this context, the Ministry of Energy noted that the long-term partnership covers the horizon until 2050. This, as the ministry indicates, "will allow for the phased implementation of new strategic projects, in particular, to ensure stable long-term supplies of LNG for Ukraine; to integrate our infrastructure into LNG logistics routes to Europe; to create a stable system for the supply and storage of American LNG."

It is also reported that in 2025, international partners provided Ukraine with significant financial support for the purchase of natural gas, in particular, the EBRD provided a revolving loan of 500 million euros under an EU guarantee, the Norwegian government allocated almost 100 million US dollars, and the European Investment Bank provided 300 million euros for the formation of strategic gas reserves before the heating season.

Ministry of Energy: gas import plan for this year fulfilled, and up to half of next year's needs contracted12.12.25, 13:00 • 1930 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Energy
Heating
European Investment Bank
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
European Union
Azerbaijan
Lithuania
Norway
Greece
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland