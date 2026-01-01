6.9 billion cubic meters of gas passed through Ukraine's GTS after the cessation of Russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy

A year after stopping the transit of Russian gas through its gas transmission system, Ukraine transported 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas through interstate entry points for Ukraine's needs and through the Ukrainian gas transmission system for the needs of other countries, the Ministry of Energy reported, summarizing the results of 2025, writes UNN.

It has been a year since Ukraine completely stopped the transit of Russian gas through its own gas transmission system: since January 1, 2025, the gas transmission system of Ukraine has been operating without Russian gas transit. Since the beginning of 2025, about 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported through interstate entry points. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that in 2025, work was underway to diversify gas supply routes and sources.

In particular, in 2025, Ukraine, together with its neighbors, launched a new route for gas imports from the south - the Vertical Corridor. This direction is especially important in the context of supply security and is an alternative to the eastern route, the Ministry of Energy noted.

It is also indicated that a joint product for booking capacities from Greece to Ukraine has been implemented. "The operators of the gas transmission systems of Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova and Romania have developed an optimized solution for importing gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route at a competitive tariff. As a result, the cost of transportation through this corridor decreased by 25%, and the booking of the Trans-Balkan route capacity increased by 2.6 times," the report says.

"The operators of the gas transmission systems of Poland and Ukraine have doubled the guaranteed throughput capacity until September 2026. The Polish gas import route is gradually strengthening and is important for ensuring the import of natural gas to Ukraine. This also provides access to new sources of resources. For example, LNG terminals in Poland and Lithuania, which significantly expands supply sources and increases Ukraine's energy security," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

In 2025, Ukraine reportedly contracted gas from Azerbaijan, "and the first test deliveries began in July via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which was a strategically important step for diversification."

In addition, Ukraine opened a new page of transatlantic cooperation, forming a route for the supply of American LNG through Greece. "During P-TEC, Naftogaz Group and the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. signed a memorandum on future regular supplies of American LNG to Ukraine through Greek gas terminals and the Vertical Corridor," the report says.

In this context, the Ministry of Energy noted that the long-term partnership covers the horizon until 2050. This, as the ministry indicates, "will allow for the phased implementation of new strategic projects, in particular, to ensure stable long-term supplies of LNG for Ukraine; to integrate our infrastructure into LNG logistics routes to Europe; to create a stable system for the supply and storage of American LNG."

It is also reported that in 2025, international partners provided Ukraine with significant financial support for the purchase of natural gas, in particular, the EBRD provided a revolving loan of 500 million euros under an EU guarantee, the Norwegian government allocated almost 100 million US dollars, and the European Investment Bank provided 300 million euros for the formation of strategic gas reserves before the heating season.

