Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked a gas transmission system (GTS) compressor station in Odesa region overnight, on a route that already supplied LNG from the US and gas from Azerbaijan, reported the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On the night of August 6, 2025, Russia carried out a targeted attack on a gas infrastructure facility – a compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This compressor station was involved in a route connecting Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, and through which LNG from the US and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas were already supplied. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, "tonight, the equipment that ensures these supplies was attacked by dozens of strike drones."

"This is a Russian strike purely on civilian infrastructure, deliberately against energy and at the same time against relations with Azerbaijan, the US, and partners in Europe, against the normal life of Ukrainians and all Europeans," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

At the site of the strike, according to the Ministry of Energy, "specialists are working to establish the consequences of the attack."

This is a clear and understandable signal for all of Europe, which plans to completely abandon Russian natural gas in 2027. The massive Russian drone attack on a key compressor station of the Trans-Balkan route indicates that Moscow will use all available means and levers to destroy the energy independence of Europeans and alternative gas supply routes. If Russians are allowed to strike our energy infrastructure and gas routes with impunity, then no infrastructure facility in Europe will be safe. Impunity only expands terror. That is why Russia must be held accountable for what it has done. - stated Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: there was a "deliberate strike on preparations for the heating season"