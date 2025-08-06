$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17767 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 8526 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17648 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20412 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38103 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26639 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105222 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77167 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157603 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87862 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30024 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 8682 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 25658 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 31102 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 27117 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17798 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105250 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157628 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148521 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172246 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5352 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28108 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32080 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 82980 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103076 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8640 views

Russia attacked a compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa region. This facility ensures gas supplies from LNG terminals in Greece to Ukrainian gas storage facilities and is involved in the supply route for LNG from the USA and gas from Azerbaijan.

Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked a gas transmission system (GTS) compressor station in Odesa region overnight, on a route that already supplied LNG from the US and gas from Azerbaijan, reported the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On the night of August 6, 2025, Russia carried out a targeted attack on a gas infrastructure facility – a compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This compressor station was involved in a route connecting Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, and through which LNG from the US and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas were already supplied.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, "tonight, the equipment that ensures these supplies was attacked by dozens of strike drones."

"This is a Russian strike purely on civilian infrastructure, deliberately against energy and at the same time against relations with Azerbaijan, the US, and partners in Europe, against the normal life of Ukrainians and all Europeans," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

At the site of the strike, according to the Ministry of Energy, "specialists are working to establish the consequences of the attack."

This is a clear and understandable signal for all of Europe, which plans to completely abandon Russian natural gas in 2027. The massive Russian drone attack on a key compressor station of the Trans-Balkan route indicates that Moscow will use all available means and levers to destroy the energy independence of Europeans and alternative gas supply routes. If Russians are allowed to strike our energy infrastructure and gas routes with impunity, then no infrastructure facility in Europe will be safe. Impunity only expands terror. That is why Russia must be held accountable for what it has done.

- stated Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: there was a "deliberate strike on preparations for the heating season"06.08.25, 10:18 • 2016 views

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Odesa Oblast
Azerbaijan
Europe
Romania
United States
Ukraine