Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: there was a "deliberate strike on preparations for the heating season"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another night attack by the Russian Federation, which affected, among other things, power grids and a gas station, noting that "no matter what the Kremlin says, they will sincerely strive to end the war only when they feel proper pressure," and that the Ukrainian side expects "the necessary decisions," writes UNN.

"Now in the Zaporizhzhia district, our medics and rescuers are helping those wounded after a Russian strike on an ordinary recreation center. Twelve people were injured. As of now, unfortunately, two deaths are known. My condolences to the families and friends. There is zero military sense in this strike. Only cruelty to intimidate," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "also at night - insidious strikes on power grids in the Dnipro region, a drone drop on people in Kherson, an attack on a gas station in Novosilsky in the Odesa region, hundreds of families left without gas."

And added: "Kharkiv region, Donetsk region - they hit people's private homes."

No matter what the Kremlin says, they will sincerely strive to end the war only when they feel proper pressure. And right now it is very important to strengthen all levers in the arsenal of the USA, Europe, and the G7, so that a ceasefire truly comes immediately. Ukraine sees political will, appreciates the efforts of our partners, America, and everyone who helps. And we expect the necessary decisions