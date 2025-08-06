36 out of 45 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:38 AM • 330 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 61927 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 62653 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 125900 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 79615 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 148758 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 64899 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49217 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42445 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 129747 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"August 5, 09:58 PM • 13721 views
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 13853 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 11057 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS12:56 AM • 11254 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 8070 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 61926 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 125899 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 127841 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 148758 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 129747 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 2524 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 72733 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 93494 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 84516 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 87331 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Financial Times

36 out of 45 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 45 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones. Air defense forces destroyed 36 enemy targets, with 9 UAVs hitting three locations.

36 out of 45 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 45 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 of which were neutralized, but 9 hit in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 6 (from 8:30 PM on August 5), the enemy attacked with 45 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 9 UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) at 1 location

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia district: 2 dead, 12 wounded06.08.25, 08:19 • 1336 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine