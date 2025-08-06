36 out of 45 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 45 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 of which were neutralized, but 9 hit in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 6 (from 8:30 PM on August 5), the enemy attacked with 45 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 9 UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) at 1 location - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

