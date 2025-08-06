$41.790.03
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
August 5, 04:09 PM
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 02:18 PM
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
August 5, 10:48 AM
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
August 5, 10:08 AM
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
August 5, 09:54 AM
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 04:09 PM
Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia district: 2 dead, 12 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district, two people died, and 12 more were injured, including four children. Five victims were hospitalized in serious and moderate condition.

Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia district: 2 dead, 12 wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia district, due to a Russian attack on the night of August 6, 2 people are known to have died and 12 were wounded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Two people died," Fedorov said. "The number of injured has increased to 12."

Among the injured, according to him, are four children.

"Five people in serious and moderate condition have been sent to the hospital," Fedorov added.

Addition

In the morning, the Russians launched strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, at least nine buildings were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War