Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia district: 2 dead, 12 wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia district, due to a Russian attack on the night of August 6, 2 people are known to have died and 12 were wounded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Two people died," Fedorov said. "The number of injured has increased to 12."

Among the injured, according to him, are four children.

"Five people in serious and moderate condition have been sent to the hospital," Fedorov added.

Addition

In the morning, the Russians launched strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, at least nine buildings were damaged.

