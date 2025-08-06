$41.790.03
August 5, 04:09 PM • 56223 views
Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

As a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, three people were wounded and buildings were damaged. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 567 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: three wounded

At least three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, buildings were damaged by an air strike.

Fedorov also reported that over the past day, the occupiers launched 567 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"15 reports of destruction of apartments, non-residential buildings, private houses, warehouses, and agricultural machinery were received," stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

The day before, two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier, a Russian FPV drone attacked the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, injuring a 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast