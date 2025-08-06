Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, three people were wounded and buildings were damaged. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 567 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
At least three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, buildings were damaged by an air strike.
Fedorov also reported that over the past day, the occupiers launched 567 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
"15 reports of destruction of apartments, non-residential buildings, private houses, warehouses, and agricultural machinery were received," stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
Recall
The day before, two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier, a Russian FPV drone attacked the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, injuring a 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.
