Russian attack on Odesa region on August 6: gas infrastructure damaged in Izmail district

On Wednesday, August 6, Russian occupiers attacked the Izmail district with attack drones. There is damage to the gas infrastructure, reported Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

A fire broke out at the site, which was extinguished by firefighters at 07:25. Work is currently underway to release gas from the system, Kiper reported.

As a result of damage to the main gas pipeline, 2,500 subscribers have been temporarily disconnected. Production equipment was also destroyed.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the strikes is ongoing, with relevant services working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another Russian crime.

Recall

On the night of August 6, Russians launched 45 drones at Ukraine. Of these, 36 were neutralized, but 9 hit in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.